Local Flower Shops Getting Ready for Spring

DULUTH, MN – With astronomical spring just around the corner, greenhouses and flower shops are getting busy as people are preparing to beautify their homes and yards. Living in northern Minnesota can be a challenge for outdoor gardening as the threat of a freeze looms well into May. With Palm Sunday, Easter, and Mother’s Day all possible before the final freeze, Engwall Flowers receives shipments of flowers from all over the world to be sure you have what you need for these occasions.

“There’s nothing better than a recipient getting a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Mixed colors, mixed flowers, they just gives them the burst of happiness and hope that the snow is gone and spring is right around the corner,” said design manager Glen Freberg.

Glen tells us tulips are very popular right now and they just received a new shipment of them from Holland. Engwall Flowers is located in Duluth next to the Miller Hill Mall.