Prep Boys Basketball: Northwestern, Superior Fall in Regional Finals

Seasons come to an end in the regional finals for the Tigers and Spartans.

MAPLE, Wis. – In the WIAA Division 3 regional finals, it was Baldwin-Woodville getting the road win over Northwestern 82-72 Monday night.

In the Division 1 regional final, Appleton East made some big baskets late as they held on to beat Superior 64-60.