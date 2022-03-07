Web/Social Media Content Coordinator

KQDS FOX 21 TV News in Duluth, Minnesota is looking for a full-time Web/Social Media Content Coordinator. This person will have the primary responsibility of keeping our station website and social media sites updated with current and creative content. You will work closely with newsroom personnel as part of your job. You will also help out with various sales and promotional projects. We need a skilled writer with extensive social media experience and an interest in journalism. Technical knowledge along with computer/graphics/analytics training directly related to these duties is a big plus. Please submit resume, cover letter, and any applicable work samples to dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv. (No phone calls please)

FOX 21, Owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC, EOE