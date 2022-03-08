Bent Paddle Celebrates International Women’s Day

DULUTH, Minn.-Tuesday was international women’s day, which recognizes the many achievements of women around the world, and some local businesses got in on the celebration.

Breweries are one industry that can typically be male-dominated, but the ownership at Bent Paddle in Lincoln Park is split between a woman and a man.

They recognized this day with trivia related to women’s accomplishments in science, art, and music this evening, along with some of the beer sales supporting local female artists and organizations that help women.

“We are celebrating the Art of Change, so we have supported three local artists who have designed one of a kind crowler labels, and chosen non-profit organizations that are women based in Duluth,” Bent Paddle Co-Owner Karen Tonnis says.

Bent Paddle is donating profits from the Art of Change IPA that was brewed by the female staff. All donations will be going to PAVSA, Grace Place, and the Black Liberation Lab here in Duluth.