City Crews To Remove Snow on Portion of 4th Avenue East Beginning Thursday

DULUTH, Minn. – City crews will be removing snow on a portion of 4th AVenue East beginning at 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

Snow will be removed on 4th Avenue East on both sides of the street from East 4th Street to East 7th Street.

The city says the snow will be removed to improve on-street parking and reduce the accumulated snow from the sides of the street.

No parking signs will be posted in the area ahead of the snow removal.

Any vehicle parked in the area where snow removal is taking place will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.