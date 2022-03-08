Cloquet Police Identify Victim in ‘Suspicious’ Death

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet Police Department has identified the possible victim of a suspicious death.

On Tuesday, authorities in Cloquet confirmed 33-year-old Amanda Cadotte as the victim found dead last Thursday.

The Cloquet Police Department, Fond du Lac Police Department, and Cloquet Fire District responded to a medical call on Thursday around 7:24 a.m. at 956 Trettel Lane.

When first responders arrived at the scene they found Cadotte unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police have not elaborated on how the woman may have died if there are any suspects.

The case remains under investigation.