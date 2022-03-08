Goat Hill Marketplace to Open Soon in Lincoln Park Craft District

DULUTH, MN – A new market is opening soon in the Lincoln Park Craft District on West Superior Street. Goat Hill Marketplace will offer kitchen gadgets, pantry essentials and home goods. Additionally, they look forward to bringing a mixture of local products as well as things you might find at the grocery store to the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

“With OMC, and then Corktown right across the street and the market, we truly believe in the Lincoln Park neighborhood and we love being a part of the community out here. I love shopping, so it’s fun to browse and find new products and gadgets, and fun things that I think people in the community and the neighborhood would enjoy as much as I do,“ said manager Valerie Bigelow.

While they don’t officially open for another couple of weeks, their doors are open now for people to come in to browse and even buy what is currently on their shelves.