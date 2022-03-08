Harbor Rail Pub Ready to Serve the Two Harbors Community

TWO HARBORS, MN – Harbor Rail Pub has opened its doors in Two Harbors after the 1st Avenue building was purchased in June of 2020. After being the home to many pubs over the years, the new owner originally purchased the building with the intent of remodeling the upstairs into a 3 bedroom loft and having the downstairs area be an event center. Plans changed after a flooding incident forced the downstairs area to be remodeled. Now that it is open as a pub, owner Donna Heil is excited to serve the Two Harbors community and all other guests.

“One block away you’ve got the trains, and another block away you’ve got the working harbor. I think it’s important for the community to have a place to go where they feel comfortable and they can socialize and have a place to linger – get some good food and have some good beer and some, ya know, some spirits as well,” said owner Donna Heil.

Harbor Rail Pub opens every day at 3 pm and holds Karaoke on Thursdays and live entertainment on Saturdays.