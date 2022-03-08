Harvard Awaits UMD Women’s Hockey Team in Regional Semi-Finals

The Bulldogs battled the Crimson at the start of the new year, picking up two big road wins over one of the top teams in the ECAC.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team is getting set for their regional semi-final game against Harvard.

“It was good games. I remember it was high-score games, too. We scored a lot of goals, but we gave up some, too. They’re a pretty skilled team. They finished first in their league so can’t take them lightly. I mean those two wins were good for us, but it’s it’s a completely new season,” senior forward Elizabeth Giguere said.

“I definitely think it’s a comfortable thing for us to be going back down to Ridder, knowing the city, knowing the hotel we’re staying at, the rink, the facility and and the sheet of ice that were playing on is definitely a big benefit for us. But Harvard is also traveling and playing in the NCAA tournament so they’re probably just excited to see a new facility and have a little bit different perspective than we have on it,” said senior center Gabbie Hughes.

This marks the Bulldogs’ second straight trip the NCAA tournament, something they haven’t done in over a decade. And with that experience comes the ability to shake off their loss in the WCHA semi-finals.

“We had a great conversation with the group, turn the page and started getting excited about the NCAA tournament and the next season. And you can tell a lot of people have been there in the room so the excitement is legit. It’s not, ‘oh, what’s this going to be like, anxiety-ridden. It’s more like, ‘we made it. We know how fun this is. Let’s go,” said head coach Maura Crowell.

Puck drop at Ridder Arena Thursday night is set for 6 p.m.