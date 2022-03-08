Minneapolis Teachers Strike After Failing To Reach Contract

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Teachers in the Minneapolis School District have gone on strike after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract.

Tuesday’s move idles some 29,000 students in one of Minnesota’s largest school districts. Meanwhile, the teachers in neighboring St. Paul reached a deal late Monday to avert their own strike.

The issues in the two districts were largely the same: wages, classroom sizes, and mental health support for students.

St. Paul’s teachers said they made gains in their deal. Officials in the Minneapolis district pledged to keep bargaining in hopes of limiting the duration of the strike.