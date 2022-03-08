North Star Academy Shows Ukraine Support Through Anthem

DULUTH, Minn. – Students at North Star Academy showed their support for Ukraine this morning through a performance of the country’s national anthem.

Members of the combined eighth grade band, choir, and North Star Singers started learning the music and words last Thursday. It is part of the school’s overall approach to teach students about what is happening in Eastern Europe.

“They’re having a tough time,” says singer Summer Walters, “and hopefully this can show (and) put a smile on their face.”

“We wanted to sing this to kind of show our respect and help,” says singer Adeline French. “When we sang the last bit, because this is the Ukraine National Anthem, the lyrics kind of mean what’s happening there.”

The Junior Academy Arts Department also showed their support for Ukraine by creating a large flag that served as the performance’s backdrop. They also are giving students a chance to make a positivity chain using yellow and blue paper, which are the colors in Ukraine’s flag.