Salvation Army Helping Humanitarian Needs in Ukraine

DULUTH, Minn. – People who are looking for a way to contribute to help those in Ukraine directly can do so through the Salvation Army.

The Duluth chapter says they are not doing anything specific other than offering people a chance to give to the organization as a whole. There’s a special donation button on their website, and checks can be made out.

“They can send checks to our location and just put Ukraine in the memo,” says Cyndi Frick, Director of Development for Salvation Army Duluth. “Any money donated when it’s a crisis or an emergency like this, 100-percent of that goes towards the efforts.”

The Salvation Army has operations in over 130 countries, including Ukraine and Russia. Frick says they do not take sides when conflicts break out. “We’re just trying to make sure that people are getting their basic needs met. I know that I did see that in Ukraine in the officer’s quarters they are taking in people and giving them food and shelter. Anywhere that we have a Salvation Army and there’s a need, we do anything that we can.”

Frick says as of now, the best way to contribute to the Salvation Army for their Ukraine efforts is to donate money.