‘Tacos Tacos Tacos’ Lands New Location In Downtown Duluth For Better Mexican Vibe

DULUTH, Minn. – The owner behind Duluth’s Tacos Tacos Tacos is preparing to reopen in a new location in downtown Duluth’s Historic Arts and Theatre District as the business model begins to expand into the Twin Cities.

Robert Giuliani has secured the new location in the former short-lived T-Icy Roll location on the 200 block of East Superior Street across from the NorShor Theatre.

Giuliani shut down the original Tacos Tacos Tacos last October on the 100 block of East Superior Street because of complications with the pandemic. But he says that was a blessing in disguise because it gave him a chance to get back to see his family in Mexico to step up his Mexican cuisine for his return to the new location that he believes is perfect.

“It’s a really inviting, it’s an experience, it’s exactly like if you are in Mexico and you went to a Taqueria,” Giuliani explained of what the vibe will be like at the new restaurant. “You see everything there, and it’s open, it’s bright. The windows here just really open it up even more.”

Giuliani also purchased authentic Mexican art and other decor while in Mexico to make the restaurant’s atmosphere is as close to actually being in Mexico as possible. The current colors and vibe seen in this story were from the T-Icy days and will all be changed when construction is complete.

Giuliani, who is half Mexican and half Italian, expects to reopen sometime this summer. He says there have been major construction challenges with rising costs, but he’s pushing through and believes a true revitalization is underway on East Superior Street – similar to what’s happening in the Lincoln Park Craft District on West Superior Street.

“It’s just going to get better and better. With the construction that’s happening next to the Sheraton, with the hospital, I definitely see that downtown is going to be a new destination point,” Giuliani said.

Tacos Tacos Tacos is also opening its first location in St. Paul this spring near the Xcel Energy Center.

Guiliani is also launching a food truck this summer, which will be in Duluth and the Twin Cities, among other locations and events.