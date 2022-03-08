UWS Hosts International Women’s Day Event

SUPERIOR, Wis.- UWS hosted an event on Tuesday to celebrate accomplishments made by women through social, economic, cultural, and political efforts.

There were also tables set up for people to stop by and learn about issues that women still face today, along with a speech delivered by the NAACP Duluth chapter president.

One of the organizers talked about what the event meant to them.

“I think everybody should be coming to an event like this regardless of background or our personal identity because it’s something that affects all of us and the people in our lives,” Gender and Sexuality Program Coordinator at UWS, T Leeper says.

UWS staff members hoped that the event will create a conversation for people to think deeper about the issues that women face not just locally, but on an international scale.