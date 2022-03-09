As COVID Cases Drop in Douglas County, Health Officials Adjust Messaging

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After seeing a surge in COVID cases in January, Douglas County say they have dropped to levels not seen since last summer. That is allowing health officials to change their focus on how they respond to new cases, as well as their messaging to slow its spread.

“We’re seeing definitely a decline in cases overall, which has been really encouraging,” says Health Officer Kathy Ronchi. “Most importantly, also a decline in hospitalizations. We’ve had a sharp dropoff in people that have needed to be hospitalized for COVID.”

Based on data that was received as of March 9, the number of positive cases in February drop over 70-percent compared to January, from 1,413 to 391. The week of February 27 was the sixth straight where the number of confirmed cases was lower than the previous week.

Regarding hospitalizations, Douglas County officials say none have been reported to them over the past several weeks. Combined with the hospitalizations in St. Louis County, which Douglas County share CDC classification with, it is at a low enough level that allows them to end mask requirements in county buildings.

Regarding deaths, the county has seen no deaths due to COVID in 2022. There were 16 in 2021, and 34 in 2020.

While the latest data is encouraging, Ronchi says we are not out of the woods yet. “We are still expecting a potential additional wave just by the nature of the way coronaviruses mutate and they continue to kind of come back. So we are a little bit concerned sometime between now and the beginning of summer we could see another wave, but when you look at some of the studies and research about coronaviruses we’re hoping then that’s going to be the end of it. We are hoping.”

With that in mind, and with some people still having high concerns about contracting the virus, Ronchi says their messaging will be focused on reminding people to continue to do their part to keep everyone safe from COVID.

That includes wearing a mask when visiting those who are at high risk for the virus, going to a hospital, and if you are experiencing possible symptoms. Ronchi also says don’t mistreat people who are wearing one. “They may be having symptoms or they may have been exposed, and they’re doing you a favor by putting their mask on. And we should be okay with that. It shouldn’t be any sort of political statement to be wearing one or not. We need to be taking care of each other.”

Ronchi also encourages people who are vaccinated to get the booster shot. “The cases that we have seen about half of them have been vaccinated, but have not necessarily had their booster or it’s been a long time since they had that first dose. We’re really encouraging that booster dosing still as being a real effective tool, especially for people who are vulnerable like the elderly or people with immune-compromised systems.”

With case numbers going down, the community COVID testing site at UW-Superior will be ending on April 1. The vaccine clinic at Northwood Technical College is expected to end this spring. Those services will continue at pharmacies and health care centers.