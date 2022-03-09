Bike Shops Seeing Business Pick Up as Spring Weather Nears

DULUTH, Minn. – It won’t be long before spring weather makes roads and trails more bicycle friendly in the Northland.

As a result, Ski Hut is seeing business pick up for their bike services. That can range from general maintenance and extensive repairs.

“We have a lot of people maybe planning a spring mountain bike trip,” says Ansel Schimpff, who works sales and service. “They’re bringing in their bike; getting kind of a full overall right now. That’s a good time to do that. Just run through the whole bike. So we start with the drive train, make sure your chain is in good shape. On a full suspension mountain bike we start looking at your suspension, replacing the oil and the seals and the suspension. And then look at the brake pads. Really looking at the whole bike.”

Schimpff says now is the time to get it looked at before going out on longer trips or using it for everyday travel. “A good test is to just bounce the tire on the ground. If it’s starting to make some weird rattles or noises you didn’t notice last year, it’s a good time to bring it in. Make sure there is air in the tires. Make sure the chain isn’t rusty. Make sure your wheels are straight. Make sure everything is ready to go for spring.”

For those looking for a new bike, Schimpff says their inventory is looking good at the moment. However, he expect this to change as the year goes on, and the same could happen for their repair services. “We’re getting kind of different messages (from our distributors). Some people say we’re going to have no problem getting parts. Other people are saying it’s going to be kind of the same as the last couple of years; our stuff is getting held up in different areas along the supply chain.”

Overall, Schimpff says the sooner one gets their bike bought and ready for the season, as well as getting the proper accessories and clothing bought, the more likely one will enjoy a full season on the trails and roadways.