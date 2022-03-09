City of Duluth Lift Mask Requirements in City Facilities
DULUTH, Minn. – On Wednesday, the City of Duluth announced changes to its mask requirement policy within City facilities effective immediately.
Due to the recent decline in local COVID infections along with new CDC guidance the city will now encourage masks to be worn but not require it.
The City of Duluth will continue to monitor COVID-19 infections – should the risk level rise, the City will reimplement mask requirements pursuant to CDC recommendations.