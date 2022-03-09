Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman Announces Run for Minnesota House

DULUTH, Minn. – On Wednesday, Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman announced his run for the Minnesota House of Representatives.

“Serving the people of Duluth on the City Council has been the honor of my life. I am thrilled to announce my campaign to serve District 8B residents in a new way and hope to earn the

opportunity to work tirelessly for them in the Minnesota House of Representatives.”

Forsman was first elected to the city council in 2018.

He is the current Duluth City Council president and also chairs the Committee of the Whole.

During his time in office, he has co-sponsored and passed legislation with nine different city councilors including focusing on families by creating new programs and initiatives to increase the quality and quantity of childcare in the community.

Forsman’s announcement comes shortly after Rep. Jen Schultz announced she would not be seeking reelection. She is currently serving her fourth term representing Duluth in District 7A.

“I want to thank Rep. Schultz for her tireless efforts to serve our city. Her advocacy and leadership, especially for Health & Human Services issues, have improved the lives of many Minnesotans. She will be missed and I aspire to work as hard as she did for Duluthians in St. Paul.”