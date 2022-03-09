Duluth Grill Back in Full Swing After Recent Renovation

DULUTH, MN – After undergoing a brief renovation at the end of January, Duluth Grill was able to get back up and running without a hitch despite various supply chain issues other establishments may have faced. This is due to their utilization of a variety of local farms to continue to provide them with ingredients such as eggs, meat, and vegetables. With spring on the horizon, they look forward to updating their menu to reflect the fresh food that will be coming in from these local vendors.

“It’s exciting, ya know. And every year we’re seeing more and more vendors approach us and we try to take on as much as we can. That’s the secret ingredient, really, when it comes to our food. We’re asked all the time what the secret is, and it’s the ingredient itself. Start with really good food, you’re gonna end up with really good food,” managing partner Dan Lefebvre.

In addition to buying from local farms, Duluth Grill is also home to their own garden in the back where they expect to harvest close to a thousand pounds of rhubarb this summer so expect see lots of it on their menu.