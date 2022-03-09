Former Esmund Building Leveled To Dirt, Ready For Housing, Retail Development

DULUTH, Minn. – The Esmond Building in Lincoln Park began getting demolished just under a month ago, and now there’s no sight of the structure – just dirt.

The flattened lot now makes room for a new multi-story housing unit to be constructed.

DLH Clothing, which is located across from the now-vacant lot, moved from downtown Duluth to Lincoln Park about three years ago and hopes to be part of the up-and-coming neighborhood.

The co-owner, Sarah Herrick-Smiskek, says the overall improvements to the Craft District will help make the area livelier and bring in more foot traffic.

“We have never been able to see so much in Lincoln Park, and it’s been really fun to watch them. It’s been really fun having the activity and just like seeing the new life that’s being breathed — not just across the street from us, but throughout this entire neighborhood,” Herrick-Smiskek said.

Construction of the affordable housing complex is set to begin this spring. It’ll also include retail space on the ground level.