Plante Powers Hermantown Boys Hockey Past New Prague in State Quarterfinals

The Hawks would score four goals in the first period to get the win over the Trojans.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Junior forward Zam Plante scored two goals as the Hermantown boys hockey team defeated New Prague 5-1 Wednesday night in the Class A state quarterfinals at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Hawks move on to the state semi-finals, which will take place Friday afternoon at 1 p.m.