Prep Girls Basketball: MIB, Cromwell Advance to 7A Title Game; Proctor, Esko Fall in 7AA Semi-Finals

The Rangers will face the Cardinals Friday night at 5 p.m. in the Section 7A championship game at Romano Gym.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the Section 7A girls basketball semi-finals, Mountain Iron-Buhl rolled past Chisholm 90-28 and Cromwell-Wright defeated Ely 52-45.

In Section 7AA, Proctor fell to Pequot Lakes 57-45 and Esko couldn’t rally past Pierz 4842.