Republican Candidate Wants ‘New Voice’ For MN House Dist. 3B

A Republican is stepping up with the hope to take longtime Minnesota Rep. Mary Murphy’s DFL seat.

Natalie Zeleznikar, a 30-year resident of Northeast Minnesota announced Wednesday she is entering the race for Minnesota House Dist. 3B.

Zeleznikar is a mother of two adult sons, an accomplished author, and has spent decades as an executive for assisted living facilities.

“I want to be a new voice for our area that will focus on the issues we all care about- keeping our communities safe, taking care of our seniors, reducing taxes for families and great schools for our children,” Zeleznikar said in a statement to the media.

Rep. Murphy of Hermantown has served in the House for nearly 50 years. She has not said whether she’s running for reelection.