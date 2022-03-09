SkyView Domecar Rehabilitation Project Underway

DULUTH, Minn.-The Northshore Scenic Railroad’s newest train car is getting some major repairs.

The SkyView Domecar was bought by the railroad last year and still needs a lot of work to make its first-class space an elegant experience for passengers.

The Domecar features seating upstairs in what the railroad likes to call the “treetop level.”

On the first level, the Domecar boasts a dining room complete with a kitchen, restrooms and other amenities.

This past week it was moved into the maintenance shop where staff will be renovating it with some new tables, carpeting and exterior polish.

“It is so rewarding to take something like this that is almost getting torn down to bare bones, go through the whole thing and just see it finished and you really get the scope of what we’ve done when it’s finished. Seeing all those families on the trains, it’s just such a rewarding experience because all the smiles and everyone is so happy, it’s fantastic,” Northshore Scenic Railroad Shop Staff, Charlie Elo says.

The Northshore Scenic Railroad will start its train excursions with the new Domecar on April 23.