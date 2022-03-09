‘Superior Roux’ Joins ‘Venue in the Park’

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Venue in the Park, a new venture in Superior, is opening its doors for small businesses in the area.

The building previously known as the Billings Park Café was purchased by the Sutherland family in an effort to resurrect it as a commercial kitchen rental and event space.

Superior Roux, a new pop-up, will be the first restaurant to use the space for its business. Their menu is a mix of French, Spanish, and Cajun-style cuisines, along with specialty breads, jams, and pastries.

“You work really hard, a long time as a chef and make a lot of your own recipes and do a lot of things and you’re like oh man, I really want to run that, I really want to do that, and now we’re like let’s do these things we want to do and let’s do what our heart tells us. Pretty much just following that. Doing it for us and the community,” Superior Roux Owners/Executive Chefs, Paul Lukens & Jeremy Wilson say.

March 16th is the first day Superior Roux will be open for business, and they will continue to be open one day a week for at least the first month.