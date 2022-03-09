UMD Men’s Hockey Preparing for First NCHC Quarterfinals Road Trip Since 2015

Puck drop Friday night is set for 7 p.m. at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

DULUTH, Minn. – At this point, the UMD and St. Cloud State men’s hockey teams might be getting sick of seeing each other so much. We spoke with the players Wednesday and they agreed with that sentiment.

“I think we’ve played these guys so much lately, you know what you’re gonna get out of one another. Just like our game’s been in the past, you never know where it’s gonna go. Seems like a lot of close games. Hopefully close them out regulation and not go into overtime,” said forward Kobe Roth.

“Obviously both teams know each other and are pretty similar. So that kind of thing just comes down to will and pride at this point with playoff hockey. There’s no secrets to either team’s game. Just kind of comes down to who wants it more and who’s gonna win those battles,” team captain Noah Cates said.

“It’s getting to be not liking each other anymore. But we’ve been there for a while and we’re comfortable there and it’s going to be a war,” sophomore forward Blake Biondi said.

For the first time since 2015, the Bulldogs will be on the road in the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament. Head coach Scott Sandelin says his team just needs to stick to their identity down in St. Cloud.

“If we play to our strengths and play to what I feel is a little bit more of what we are, we’ll be fine. We played a pretty good hockey team four times here. We’ve done a pretty good job against them. But if you look at the goals they’ve scored, some of those are gifts. Hopefully we can clean that up,” said Sandelin.

