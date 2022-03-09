Upcoming Spring Fishing Season Has ‘Marine General’ Gearing Up

DULUTH, Minn — Marine General is gearing up for spring as ice fishing season winds down.

As the weather is looking warmer and the ice is starting to melt, Owner Russ Francisco says he’s anticipating a busy opener with anglers itching to get out on the water.

The process has already begun in the store and will take a few weeks to make the transition to spring and summer fishing supplies.

“We got some rod and reel specials and stuff. Starting Monday morning we’ll start packing it all and hopefully it’ll all be down Tuesday, Wednesday and then we’ll start seeing summer stuff up. Takes about two to three weeks to convert the store over. We’ll get it done,” Francisco said.

Francisco says the first thing to do is check those boat batteries and depth sounders to make sure they are working. Marine General will fix and sell new wires or batteries to get anglers ready for opening day.