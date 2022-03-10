Earth Rider Bock Fest is Back March 12th

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Earth Rider Brewery in Superior is celebrating the coming of spring with this year’s Bock Fest.

The big event is held at the cedar lounge and the earth rider festival field near the north end of Tower Avenue. It’s all about getting out and enjoying a brew with friends and family.

The event will include Bock beer poking, Smoke’n Oak BBQ and Brats, and Beer tours. The German word ‘Bock’ means goat, and fitting with that theme, there will also be goats that people can pet there.

“People are really stoked to be able to get out and enjoy company because we’ve been in a lock down for quite awhile. So, it’s really nice to be able to social distance in an open environment but being able to share a pint at a safe distance has always been a great thing too,” Earth Rider Brewery Salesman, Mike Gareri says.

Bock Fest is this Saturday from noon until nine, and it only costs five bucks to get in.