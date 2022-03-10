Gov. Evers Approves Funds To Improve 900 Miles of Public Roads for 2022

MADISON, Wis. – On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers along with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced over $300,000 in state funds to maintain and improve public roads across the state.

The funds were made available through the County Forest Aids program and will help maintain roads in 24 counties throughout the state.

“In just three years, we’ve made major headway on fixing our state’s roads and bridges, having already improved more than 1,770 miles of highways and more than 1,250 bridges, and it is critical for our growth as a state that we continue to invest in our state’s transportation infrastructure,” said Gov. Evers. “I’m glad to approve these funds because our county forest roads are a key part of this investment and our future. Our state takes immense pride in our abundant natural resources and these funds are an important tool in ensuring that folks are able to readily access our state’s forests and that communities have the resources to support the critical infrastructure needed to keep them accessible.”

The County Forest Aids program aims to defray county costs for the improvement and maintenance of public roads within county forests.

“County forests provide great recreational opportunities across Wisconsin, and maintaining these roads not only helps tourism but promotes industry and quality of life,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “Thank you to the communities who partner with us to make good investments in our infrastructure.”

A list of counties and the amount of County Forest Road Aids being distributed is available here.