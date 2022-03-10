Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Wins Second Straight Section 7AAA Championship

Sophomore Jessika Lofstrom and junior Taryn Hamling combined to score 36 points as the Thunderhawks advance to the Class AAA tournament.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – For the second straight season, the Grand Rapids girls basketball team captured the Section 7AAA championship, taking down Cloquet 51-39 Thursday night.

