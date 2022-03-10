Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Wins Second Straight Section 7AAA Championship

Sam Ali,

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – For the second straight season, the Grand Rapids girls basketball team captured the Section 7AAA championship, taking down Cloquet 51-39 Thursday night.

Sophomore Jessika Lofstrom and junior Taryn Hamling combined to score 36 points as the Thunderhawks advance to the Class AAA tournament.

Categories: High School, Sports

