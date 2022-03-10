Hughes’ Hat Trick, Soderberg’s Shutout Sends UMD Women’s Hockey to NCAA Regional Finals

The Bulldogs now move on to face rivals Minnesota in the regional championship game. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Senior center Gabbie Hughes scored her first career hat trick and senior goaltender Emma Soderberg recorded a 27-save shutout as the UMD women’s hockey team defeated Harvard 4-0 Thursday night in the NCAA regional semi-finals at Ridder Arena.

The Bulldogs now move on to face rivals Minnesota in the regional championship game. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday.