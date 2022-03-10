“Kirov By Night” Has One-Night-Only Performance To Mark Milestone Anniversary

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Thursday marked a big milestone for a local host, comedian, and FOX21 alum.

Andrew Kirov held a one-night performance for the 10-year anniversary of the show he used to host and executive produce called “Kirov By Night.”

It was a late-night sketch comedy and talk show that he launched with his friends at UW-Superior on March 10th, 2012, which then moved to the Underground Theatre in Duluth and ran from 2013 to 2015.

You may have also seen him on WDSE’s “Twin Ports Tonight,” which unfortunately went on hiatus as the pandemic took over.

With the return for the one-night performance, Kirov brought back some of his favorite themes but with new jokes, such as “The Roaring 1420s,” “Bad Moments In History,” and more.

“When we started the show back in 2012, we were just a bunch of college students who thought it’d be fun to write some comedy sketches, and over these ten years we’ve really become professionals at this,” Kirov said. “It’s cool to see everybody improve and get better and our show to get better after all these years.”

The performance was held at the UWS Holden Fine Arts Center, and was free but also accepted donations to help replace the aging seats at the Manion Theater on campus.