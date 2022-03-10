Movies in the Park Announces 2022 Lineup

DULUTH, Minn. – Movies in the Park is returning to Leif Erikson Park this summer!

The Greater Downtown Council announced the 2022 movies line-up Thursday morning with Sing 2 kicking off the season at sunset on July 8.

The full season will run from July 8 through August 26.

After some robust online voting, eight movies shot to the top as fan favorites to be shown at the park this summer.

The season line-up for this popular free community event is:

July 8 – Sing 2 PG

July 17 – Beethoven PG

July 22 – Clifford the Big Red Dog PG

July 29 – 42 PG-13

August 5 – Scoob! PG

August 12 – The Little Rascals PG

August 19 – Trolls World Tour PG

August 26 – Men in Black PG-13

Please note that Beethoven will be shown on Sunday, July 17 instead of Saturday.

Popcorn and beverage concessions are available at this free community event.

For more information and showtimes, visit www.downtownduluth.com.