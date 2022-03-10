Movies in the Park Line-Up Announced

DULUTH, Minn.-Grab some popcorn! With summer on the way Movies in the Park is ready to kick off the season.

Duluth’s Greater Downtown Council officially announced its summer movie line-up that earned the most votes from community members.

Movies like Sing 2, Beethoven, and Men In Black will be playing on the big screen in Leif Erickson Park during the second half of the summer, with the gorgeous view of Lake Superior as the backdrop.

“We are just really excited to have Movies in the Park kicking off this summer, and just looking forward to some warmer weather, and just being able to get the community together, and to highlight our downtown area,” Marketing and Special Events Coordinator, Haley Carr says.

This event will begin July 8th and and go until August 26th, every Friday starting at sunset. We will have a link to all the movies on our website.