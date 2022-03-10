Musical Bingo Fundraiser At ‘Spirit Room’ Helps Support Musicians, Outreach Programs

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Live music was flowing Thursday evening at the Spirit Room in Superior for a fun Musical Bingo fundraiser.

It’s all to support Siggy’s Musical Garden.

The non-profit creates outreach programs that connects local musicians with elder care facilities, youth programs and community events.

One of those events is Superior Porch Fest, where dozens of musicians pop up on porches all over town to have an evening of live music for the community.

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger helped emcee Musical Bingo.

Porch Fest Pop-Ups being June 16.