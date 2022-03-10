Observing Women’s History Month Through Books

DULUTH, Minn. – March is Women’s History Month, and one area bookstore is helping to spread the word about those who have been major female figures in the past.

Zenith Bookstore has set up a display of several dozen books that are by women, for women about women, ranging from history and autobiographies to children’s books and gifts.

Manager Sarah Brown says their display shows off not just common topics and people, but also how certain genres are shifting to portray women in a different light. “One of the interesting things that we have talked about is that even romance, the category of romance, which has always been looked down upon, is now becoming more feminist and equal in general.”

Brown adds she and others at the bookstore are hopeful people take the time to learn more about someone famous and what causes they have helped to advance. “We need to make sure that our daughters and our young girls know that women have made important contributions in history, all of history. And so that’s why we like to present it, honor it in the store.”

Brown is hopeful that there won’t be a need in the future to have a month dedicated to represent 51-percent of the population.