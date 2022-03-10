Russian Attack on Hospital Stirs Outrage as Talks Stall

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) – A Russian airstrike on a Mariupol maternity hospital that killed three people is stirring outrage, with Ukrainian and Western officials branding it a war crime.

As talks to reach a broad cease-fire failed Thursday, emergency workers renewed efforts to get vital food and medical supplies into besieged cities and get traumatized residents out.

Ukrainian authorities say a child was among the dead in Wednesday’s attack in the crucial southern port.

Images of pregnant women covered in dust and blood dominated news reports in many countries.

The 2-week-old war sparked by Russia’s invasion has killed thousands of soldiers and civilians, driven more than 2 million people from Ukraine, and shaken the foundations of European security.