The Great Lakes Aquarium Hosts March Madness

DULUTH, Minn.-March Madness is just around the corner and the Great Lakes Aquarium is getting into the spirit of the competition.

The aquarium has brackets set up, not for basketball, but for the animals.

Animals that are similar to each other will face off in the match ups and can advance through the bracket only if they choose the right food.

Following the same schedule as the basketball tournament, challenges will start March 18th through April 4th.

Staff there say, it’s all about involving the community through friendly competition.

“We like to joke that the fun and prize is just being able to compete and rooting for your favorite animals here at Great Lakes Aquarium. So, if you have a favorite animal, there’s a good chance they’re on the bracket. There are 64 animals involved, so if you recognize someone who you really like, you can cheer them on all the way, and then feel that pride for that animal if they were to win,” Great Lakes Aquarium Engagement Manager, Danielle Tikalsky says.

To take part in this free event, you can download your bracket off the aquariums official website by March 13th to cheer on your favorite creatures.