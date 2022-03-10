UW-Superior’s Coltyn Bates, Troy MacTavish, Jordan Martin Sign with SPHL’s Birmingham Bulls

The group was part of a major turnaround for the Yellowjackets' program, which included a WIAC championship in 2021.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A trio of UW-Superior men’s hockey players will continue their playing careers down south.

Forwards Coltyn Bates, Troy MacTavish and Jordan Martin have signed with the Birmingham Bulls of the Southern Professional Hockey League. The group was part of a major turnaround for the Yellowjackets’ program, which included a WIAC championship in 2021. MacTavish and Martin have each already played two games with Birmingham, while Bates is awaiting his first appearance.

(PHOTO COURTESY OF UWS ATHLETICS)