Bender’s Hat Trick Helps UMD Men’s Hockey Win Game One in NCHC Quarterfinals

Bender would score the fourth-ever hat trick in NCHC tournament history.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Cloquet native Koby Bender scored a natural hat trick in the second period as the UMD men’s hockey team knocked off St. Cloud State 5-2 Friday night in Game 1 of the NCHC quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs will look to sweep the series Saturday night in St. Cloud.