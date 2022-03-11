Blaze the Black Bear Named Mascot of New Northwood College in Superior

WITC became a Northwood campus back in August.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- There’s a new furry face making its home at the new Northwood Technical College formerly WITC in Superior.

Blaze the Bear is the new mascot after a 2-year-long student selection process.

While they don’t have sports at the technical college, students compete with their skills in nursing, business, and more on the statewide and national levels.

So they felt it was important someone was there to motivate that school spirit.

“Blaze is very much based around the theme of grit and resilience and that came across in our focus groups for students and that’s one of the key themes the bear is based on,” said Jena Voghtman Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

“And that grit and resilience of our students and the dedication to their work and really being focused on their goals while they’re here comes through in that representation in Blaze,” she said.

WITC became a Northwood campus back in August.