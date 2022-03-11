Caddy Shack Gears up for St. Patty’s Day Next Week

DULUTH, Minn.-Time to start thinking green with St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner.

The Caddy Shack welcomes you to the Lincoln Park neighborhood for a holiday celebration.

The pub’s chief operating officer says they will be offering pitcher specials and St Patty’s themed merchandise next Thursday.

Some new beers will also be introduced such as Finnegan’s or the Irish classic, Guinness.

“For us it’s a huge pleasure because you know it’s been a while so it’s great to have people come out and enjoy themselves and relax,” LaFleur said. “Maybe sit down have a libation, or maybe play a game, or maybe just sit and talk to another person.”

“Come on down to Lincoln Park, we got it,” she said. “If you’re looking for a brew, you’re looking for a cider, or you’re looking for a mixed drink, come on down to Lincoln Park. We’ve got everything to offer.”

The pub will also offer their usual golf opportunity, DJ trivia, and live music.