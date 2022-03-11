City Crews Are Responding to a Water Main Break in Piedmont Heights

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood.

The break was reported Friday morning and is located in front of 2214 West 22nd Street.

City officials say water has been turned off on West 22nd Street from Springvale Road to Pineview Avenue.



It is not known how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.