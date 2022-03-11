Cloquet’s Conner Barney, Izzy Burley Sign National Letters of Intent

Barney will be playing basketball at the collegiate level, while Burley will compete in archery.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Friday morning, a pair of Cloquet student-athletes put pen to paper on their college commitments.

Conner Barney signed his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Central Lakes College. Barney was a transfer to the Lumberjacks where he recently scored over 2,000 career points. He credits his family and new teammates to helping him get to the next level.

“They did help me out a lot, made me improve on my game and everything. Just everything, the basketball team, the program, everything and it means a lot,” Barney said.

Also, Izzy Burley signed her NLI to compete in archery at Mount Marty University. Burley says she started archery at six years old from watching her sister compete.

“I applied to this school and they actually gave me an academic scholarship first. And then my dad decided to go talk to the coach for me, which, thank you, and then I got an archery scholarship. I’m used to just going with me and my mom and my sister, just going on adventures around the country. Now I can do it with friends or roommates,” Burley said.

Central Lakes is a community college in Brainerd, while Mount Marty University is a private school in Yankton, South Dakota.