Gronk’s in Superior Busy for Fish Fry Fridays

Over at Gronks off Highway 53 in Superior, their fish fry includes deep-fried Alaskan cod and catfish along with sides of potatoes or coleslaw.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s the second Friday of lent and many people are biting at local restaurants’ fish fry.

Staff say the seasonal offering keeps them busy all day.

“Especially being in Northern Wisconsin the Friday night fish fries are popular but especially this time of year every Friday things start usually right about 4 or 4:30 and they don’t slow down until we do until we close it down, so it’s busy,” said Bartender Spencer Koskie.

Gronk’s kitchen closes every day at 9 pm.