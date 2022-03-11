Hermantown Boys Hockey Rolls Past Alexandria to Advance to State Title Game

Seven different Hawks scored in the game as they get set to face Warroad in the Class A state championship game. Puck drop is set for 12 p.m.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Hermantown boys hockey team continued their dominance at the state tournament as they defeated Alexandria 7-1 Friday afternoon in the state semi-finals at the Xcel Energy Center.

