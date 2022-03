Late Rally Falls Short for UMD Women’s Basketball Team as Season Ends in NCAA Regional Quarterfinals

The Bulldogs finish their season with a 24-5 overall record.

HAYS, Kansas – In the first round of the NCAA regional playoffs, the UMD women’s basketball team could not get past Nebraska-Kearney as the Lopers defeated the Bulldogs 77-70 to knock out UMD for the second straight season.

