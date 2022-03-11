Positively Third Street Bakery Cooking Up Pies for ‘Pi Day’

The pies cost 12 dollars and will only be available Monday so they suggest preordering one ahead of time.

DULUTH, Minn.- This coming Monday is 3-14 the shorthand for the number pi!

So to celebrate Pi Day Positively 3rd Street Bakery in Duluth is offering up some delicious mini strawberry rhubarb pies.

These will make the perfect treat for the math or pie enthusiast in your life.

“I think it’s a fun opportunity for families and for math students, people learning about geometry to say, ‘Oh. What actually is pi, the math symbol?’ And then also enjoy a tasty pie while talking about that math,” said Martha Denton.

