Prep Boys Basketball: Hermantown, Cloquet Advance to Section Semi-Finals

The Hawks move on to face North Branch while the Lumberjacks take on Hibbing in the section semi-finals.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In the Section 7AAA boys basketball quarterfinals, Hermantown defeated Duluth Denfeld 91-64 and Cloquet hangs on to beat Grand Rapids 50-47.

The Hawks move on to face North Branch while the Lumberjacks take on Hibbing in the section semi-finals.