UMD Women’s Hockey Set to Face Minnesota in NCAA Regional Finals

Puck drop Saturday at Ridder Arena is set for 2:00 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team recorded a shutout win over Harvard on Thursday night in the NCAA Regional semifinals.

The Bulldogs will now face Minnesota with a trip to the Frozen Four on the line. The team says their performance Thursday night gives them confidence going into Saturday.

“It’s a fun place to play at and it’s usually very competitive, not too far from home so it’s good to be here,” goaltender Emma Soderberg said.

“We have to play our game and go at them. I thought we sat back too much. I think we have been able to flush that one down and get back here. It’s interesting coming back to the same building and tonight’s game, which was the biggest game of the season, to see how we were going to respond and I thought we responded really well,” head coach Maura Crowell added.

Puck drop Saturday at Ridder Arena is set for 2:00 p.m.